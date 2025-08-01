Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1210
Pink Rose
I like the delicate colour of this rose in our garden
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1210
photos
48
followers
25
following
331% complete
View this month »
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
delicate
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in lovely colour and detail Jeremy, Fav:)
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close