Previous
Photo 1211
Cricket action
A shot from the final England v India test match at the Oval ground in south London
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1211
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd August 2025 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
india
,
cricket
,
oval
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
August 3rd, 2025
