Previous
Michelham Priory by jeremyccc
Photo 1214

Michelham Priory

My wife and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary today by visiting Michelham Priory where we had our wedding reception on a very hot Saturday in 1995!
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Happy Anniversary
August 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a grand old building and capture.
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact