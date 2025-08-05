Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1214
Michelham Priory
My wife and I celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary today by visiting Michelham Priory where we had our wedding reception on a very hot Saturday in 1995!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1214
photos
48
followers
25
following
332% complete
View this month »
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
,
priory
,
michelham
bkb in the city
ace
Happy Anniversary
August 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a grand old building and capture.
August 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close