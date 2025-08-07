Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1216
Powerful film
I've closely followed Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
I'm glad I've seen 2000 meters to Andriivka but it is a harrowing film showing the horrors of war and the senseless loss of life, but Ukraine is fighting for the existence of their country.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1216
photos
48
followers
25
following
333% complete
View this month »
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th August 2025 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2000
,
meters
,
andriivka
Shirley
ace
Such a dreadful time will have to see if it comes to NZ
August 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close