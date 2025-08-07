Previous
Powerful film by jeremyccc
Powerful film

I've closely followed Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

I'm glad I've seen 2000 meters to Andriivka but it is a harrowing film showing the horrors of war and the senseless loss of life, but Ukraine is fighting for the existence of their country.
Jeremy Cross

Shirley ace
Such a dreadful time will have to see if it comes to NZ
August 7th, 2025  
