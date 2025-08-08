Previous
Bridge reflections by jeremyccc
Bridge reflections

Taken on the river Medway today from my kayak
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Desi
Absolutely beautiful
August 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 8th, 2025  
Janice ace
Very scenic, great reflections.
August 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely scene, I really like this unusual bridge
August 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely scene and reflections
August 8th, 2025  
