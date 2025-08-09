Sign up
Photo 1218
Fuchsia
A fuchsia flower in the afternoon sun
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
9th August 2025 2:32pm
flower
sun
fuchsia
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
August 9th, 2025
Neil
ace
wonderful capture
August 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
An outstanding capture, Jeremy! The black background shows off this beautiful flower exquisitely! Fav!!!
August 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 9th, 2025
