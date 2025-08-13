Previous
Flowers by jeremyccc
Flowers

I like these flowers my wife has planted in our garden but not sure what they are
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C
Your garden is beautiful
August 13th, 2025  
Heather
They are really pretty and this is a gorgeous shot, Jeremy! A great pov to capture their colour full on! Fav (I believe they are echinacea, or purple coneflowers as we call them here. They are a great attraction for pollinators)
August 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Pretty
August 13th, 2025  
