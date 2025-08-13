Sign up
Previous
Photo 1222
Flowers
I like these flowers my wife has planted in our garden but not sure what they are
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1222
photos
47
followers
25
following
334% complete
View this month »
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th August 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
Corinne C
ace
Your garden is beautiful
August 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
They are really pretty and this is a gorgeous shot, Jeremy! A great pov to capture their colour full on! Fav (I believe they are echinacea, or purple coneflowers as we call them here. They are a great attraction for pollinators)
August 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
August 13th, 2025
