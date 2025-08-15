Previous
Grapes by jeremyccc
Grapes

The vine in our garden has lots of grapes. They look good but unfortunately they’re not tasty!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Lynda Parker ace
Oh! You can make grape jam! My grandparents did that with their Isabella Grape Vine.
August 15th, 2025  
Heather ace
So plump and colourful! I love your bokeh background too! Fav
August 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Very good
August 15th, 2025  
