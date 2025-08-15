Sign up
Photo 1224
Grapes
The vine in our garden has lots of grapes. They look good but unfortunately they’re not tasty!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1224
photos
47
followers
25
following
335% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th August 2025 2:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grapes
,
garden
,
vine
Lynda Parker
ace
Oh! You can make grape jam! My grandparents did that with their Isabella Grape Vine.
August 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
So plump and colourful! I love your bokeh background too! Fav
August 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
August 15th, 2025
