Previous
Photo 1227
Squirrel
Spotted this squirrel enjoying a snack up a tree
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
5
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
18th August 2025 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
snack
Mags
ace
So cute!
August 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So cute
August 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A cute pic
August 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 18th, 2025
Heather
ace
A sweet capture of the squirrel holding its snack! Fav
August 18th, 2025
