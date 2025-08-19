Royal Courts of Justice

I was required to attend the Royal Courts of Justice today as a witness for my motor insurer, for a case against a woman who drove her car into the back of mine whilst I was stationary in heavy traffic on the motorway.



Bizarrely, despite giving me her details at the time of the accident, she subsequently wrote in a legal affidavit for her insurer that she hadn’t hit my car, despite the fact I took photos of the back of my car and the front of hers.



Anyway she didn’t turn up at Court today because she applied for an adjournment yesterday so I’m going to have to return to Court again, which doesn’t seem like a good use of everyone’s time; the Judge, Barristers for both insurers and me!