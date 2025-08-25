Sign up
Previous
Photo 1234
Chillies
We have some chillies ripening on our chilli plant
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
3
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1234
photos
47
followers
25
following
338% complete
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2025 5:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
garden
,
chillies
Joan Robillard
ace
They look like they are chillin
August 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
They look so big and healthy! Well-done (for both your gardening and your capture :-) Fav
August 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh so nice!
August 26th, 2025
