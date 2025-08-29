Previous
Lilac Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1238

Lilac Rose

A pretty flower in the sunshine after rain
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely
August 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact