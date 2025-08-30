Sign up
Previous
Photo 1239
Pool
Just arrived in Spain for a fortnight’s holiday and the swimming pool looks inviting!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1239
photos
47
followers
25
following
339% complete
View this month »
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2025 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pool
,
swimming
,
javea
Mags
ace
Very beautiful and inviting.
August 30th, 2025
