Stranded Yacht by jeremyccc
Photo 1240

Stranded Yacht

Always a sad sight to see a yacht stranded on the rocks. This yacht broke away from its mooring in a storm last month,
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
