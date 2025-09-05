Previous
Waves by jeremyccc
Waves

The waves were breaking on the rocks this morning.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
carol white ace
Great wave action. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Awesome!
September 5th, 2025  
