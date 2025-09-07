Previous
Next
Statue by jeremyccc
Photo 1247

Statue

There are some great statues in Javea.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact