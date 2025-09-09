Sign up
Previous
Photo 1249
Javea Bay
Javea Bay at night, taken from Dan Antonio.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
2
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
night
,
bay
,
javea
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
September 9th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous fav
September 9th, 2025
