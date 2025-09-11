Previous
Mediterranean Blue by jeremyccc
Photo 1251

Mediterranean Blue

I never tire of looking at the sun on the sea.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture of the sparkling blue sea
September 11th, 2025  
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
September 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact