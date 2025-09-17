Ring

A poor photo but a nice story.



I found this ring on a street in the City London, which is primarily a district populated by Insurance businesses. As that is the sector I’ve worked in for 35 years, and I have many insurance connections on LinkedIn, I posted this photo to try to return it to the owner.



The post was liked by 743 people, reposted by 244, and commented on by 57 (mostly) helpful people with a view to finding who had lost their ring.



In the evening I saw this post: I am the owner and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have this returned to me. My father gave this to me for my 18th Birthday and it is really irreplaceable. Jeremy Cross I’ve messaged you personally.



Since she knew the inscription on the inside of the ring it can now be returned to the rightful owner.