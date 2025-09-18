Previous
St Paul’s Cathedral by jeremyccc
Photo 1258

St Paul’s Cathedral

I was walking past tonight and couldn’t resist stopping to take a photo.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A stunning night capture of this beautiful cathedral! Well-done, Jeremy! Fav
September 18th, 2025  
