Previous
Photo 1262
White Rose
A pretty white rose still flowering in our garden.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1262
photos
47
followers
25
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd September 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
rose
,
garden
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, details
September 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
September 22nd, 2025
