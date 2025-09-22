Previous
White Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1262

White Rose

A pretty white rose still flowering in our garden.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great pov, details
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact