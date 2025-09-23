Sign up
Previous
Photo 1263
The Albert Memorial
Spotted whilst walking through Kensington Gardens tonight
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1263
photos
47
followers
25
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd September 2025 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
albert
,
kensington
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
September 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
September 23rd, 2025
