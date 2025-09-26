Previous
Flowers by jeremyccc
Photo 1266

Flowers

My wife received some lovely flowers for her birthday
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh so pretty!
September 26th, 2025  
Heather ace
They are really beautiful! Well-done, Jeremy (for the shot and for the roses themselves :-) Happy Birthday to Emma! Fav
September 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact