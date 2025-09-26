Sign up
Previous
Photo 1266
Flowers
My wife received some lovely flowers for her birthday
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
3
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1266
photos
48
followers
25
following
346% complete
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2025 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
Mags
Oh so pretty!
September 26th, 2025
Heather
They are really beautiful! Well-done, Jeremy (for the shot and for the roses themselves :-) Happy Birthday to Emma! Fav
September 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 26th, 2025
