Photo 1267
Happy 60th
Not the best photo but nice to see my friend Marcello so happy celebrating his 60th with his kids. We’ve known each other since we were teenagers and we were both each others Best Man at our weddings.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
happy
,
60th
,
marcello
Mags
Hope it was a happy one!
September 28th, 2025
