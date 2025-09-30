Previous
Pink Rose by jeremyccc
Pink Rose

A pink rose in our garden. Photo taken in the morning with some dewdrops still present.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Gorgeous!
October 1st, 2025  
