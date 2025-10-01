Previous
Yellow rose by jeremyccc
Photo 1271

Yellow rose

It’s nice to see this yellow rose still flowering in our garden.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025  
