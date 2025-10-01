Sign up
Previous
Photo 1271
Yellow rose
It’s nice to see this yellow rose still flowering in our garden.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1271
photos
48
followers
25
following
348% complete
View this month »
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
29th September 2025 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
garden
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025
