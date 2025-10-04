Previous
Hanover Square by jeremyccc
Photo 1274

Hanover Square

Hanover Square in the morning sun today. It appears to be a favourite spot for pigeons!
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
October 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
A lovely shot of the whole setting, pigeons included :-) Fav
October 5th, 2025  
