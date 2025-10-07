Previous
Pink Dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 1277

Pink Dahlia

My neighbour has a pretty pink dahlia in her front garden
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Lovely colour and focus.
October 8th, 2025  
What a beautiful flower! I had Dalias once, but they're such a delicate plant that where I live was too hot for them.
October 8th, 2025  
