Ironmongers’ Hall by jeremyccc
Photo 1278

Ironmongers’ Hall

My first visit to Ironmongers’ Hall for an event with the Worshipful Company of Insurers.

The Ironmongers' Company is one of the Great XII Livery Companies of the City of London with links to the Iron trade which reach back 700 years.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Elegant place!
October 8th, 2025  
