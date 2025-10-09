Sign up
Photo 1279
Dew droplets
I used my macro lens to capture the dew droplets on this rose this morning.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1279
photos
46
followers
25
following
Tags
rose
,
droplets
,
dew
