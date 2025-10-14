Sign up
Photo 1284
Tower Bridge
Tower Bridge at night, with HMS Belfast moored on the south bank.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
2
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Beautiful night capture!
October 14th, 2025
Heather
A great shot, Jeremy! I love the lights on the bridge and the reflections in the water! Fav
October 14th, 2025
