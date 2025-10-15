Previous
Pretty dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 1285

Pretty dahlia

A pretty dahlia I spotted in a local garden this morning.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
A perfect bloom and capture.
October 15th, 2025  
Desi
How beautiful. Such a delicate colour and so perfect
October 15th, 2025  
