Previous
Photo 1285
Pretty dahlia
A pretty dahlia I spotted in a local garden this morning.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
,
aspens
Mags
ace
A perfect bloom and capture.
October 15th, 2025
Desi
How beautiful. Such a delicate colour and so perfect
October 15th, 2025
