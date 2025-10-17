Sign up
Previous
Photo 1287
Yellow dahlia
I love the symmetry of the flower on this yellow dahlia.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1287
photos
46
followers
25
following
352% complete
View this month »
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th October 2025 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
dahlia
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 17th, 2025
