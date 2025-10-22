Previous
Pink Fuchsia by jeremyccc
Photo 1292

Pink Fuchsia

Our pink fuchsia is still flowering.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A super capture, Jeremy! The colours are gorgeous and so sharp! Fav
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a beautiful trio of blooms!
October 22nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact