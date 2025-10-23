Sign up
Halloween
We had an American lady move in next door and it looks like she takes Halloween very seriously!
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2025 12:22pm
Tags
halloween
,
decorations
