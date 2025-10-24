Previous
Colourful dahlia by jeremyccc
Photo 1294

Colourful dahlia

I liked the vibrant colour of this dahlia in the morning sun today.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
October 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
October 24th, 2025  
