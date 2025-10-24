Sign up
Photo 1294
Colourful dahlia
I liked the vibrant colour of this dahlia in the morning sun today.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
orange
dahlia
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
October 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
October 24th, 2025
