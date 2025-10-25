Sign up
Previous
Photo 1295
Orange Rose
A new flower on this rose in our garden. Photo taken in the sun this morning with a little dew still remaining.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1295
photos
46
followers
25
following
354% complete
View this month »
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
rose
,
garden
Desi
Gorgeous rose and great shot
October 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful!
October 25th, 2025
