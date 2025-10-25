Previous
Orange Rose by jeremyccc
Orange Rose

A new flower on this rose in our garden. Photo taken in the sun this morning with a little dew still remaining.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Desi
Gorgeous rose and great shot
October 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Simply beautiful!
October 25th, 2025  
