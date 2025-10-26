Previous
Sunflower by jeremyccc
Photo 1296

Sunflower

A few sunflowers still flowering
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A gorgeous capture, Jeremy, with the yellow petals against the blue sky! Fav
October 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely in the sunshine.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact