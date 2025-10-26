Sign up
Previous
Photo 1296
Sunflower
A few sunflowers still flowering
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1296
photos
46
followers
25
following
355% complete
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2025 9:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
,
aspens
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture, Jeremy, with the yellow petals against the blue sky! Fav
October 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely in the sunshine.
October 26th, 2025
