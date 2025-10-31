Sign up
Photo 1301
Selingan Island
We took a boat out to Selingan Island in the Turtle Islands Park, and we should get to see some turtles hatching tonight.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
turtle
,
island
,
selingan
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 31st, 2025
