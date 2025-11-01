Previous
Reticulated Python by jeremyccc
Photo 1302

Reticulated Python

rather closer than I’d like to be with a python in the wild!
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! Beautiful markings, but I'm with you, Jeremy- I'd like it further away.
November 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Amazing close up...but YIKES...
November 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
This gives me the shudders! Cool shot.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact