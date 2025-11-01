Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1302
Reticulated Python
rather closer than I’d like to be with a python in the wild!
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1302
photos
46
followers
25
following
356% complete
View this month »
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
1st November 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
python
,
borneo
,
reticulated
Heather
ace
Wow! Beautiful markings, but I'm with you, Jeremy- I'd like it further away.
November 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Amazing close up...but YIKES...
November 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
This gives me the shudders! Cool shot.
November 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close