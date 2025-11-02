Previous
Bornean Pygmy Elephant by jeremyccc
Bornean Pygmy Elephant

It was fabulous to wild elephants in their natural habitat.
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
November 2nd, 2025  
