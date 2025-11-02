Sign up
Photo 1303
Bornean Pygmy Elephant
It was fabulous to wild elephants in their natural habitat.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Jeremy Cross
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd November 2025 9:44am
Tags
elephant
,
pygmy
,
bornean
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
November 2nd, 2025
