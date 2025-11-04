Previous
Proboscis monkey by jeremyccc
Photo 1305

Proboscis monkey

This is the adult male who has a harem of 20 females - the bigger his nose the more attractive he is!
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
