Photo 1305
Proboscis monkey
This is the adult male who has a harem of 20 females - the bigger his nose the more attractive he is!
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
monkey
male
proboscis
