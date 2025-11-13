Previous
Walkie Talkie Building by jeremyccc
Photo 1314

Walkie Talkie Building

The Walkie Talkie Building at night.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details

Desi
Looks busy even at night. Great shot
November 13th, 2025  
