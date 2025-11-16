Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1317
Family Walk
My Wife and I took our Son for a walk around the lake in Leybourne this morning.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1317
photos
46
followers
25
following
360% complete
View this month »
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2025 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
walk
,
leybourne
Heather
ace
A lovely shot, Jeremy! It looks like a nice day for a walk too (no rain :-) Fav
November 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A wonderful mom and son photo.
November 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close