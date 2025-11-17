Previous
East Farleigh Bridge by jeremyccc
Photo 1318

East Farleigh Bridge

The bridge over the Medway at East Farleigh in the sun this morning.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Great composition and capture of the water's movement
November 17th, 2025  
