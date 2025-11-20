Sign up
Previous
Photo 1321
‘Hot Lips’
Salvia ‘hot lips’ flowers in our front garden this morning.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th November 2025 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hot
,
lips
Heather
ace
Great colours and a lovely shot! I really like your focus and dof with this. Fav
November 20th, 2025
