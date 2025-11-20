Previous
‘Hot Lips’ by jeremyccc
Photo 1321

‘Hot Lips’

Salvia ‘hot lips’ flowers in our front garden this morning.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Great colours and a lovely shot! I really like your focus and dof with this. Fav
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact