Previous
Photo 1322
Purple Zeppelin
Old Rockers playing old rock music to an audience of (mainly) old rockers but great fun if you like Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1322
photos
46
followers
25
following
362% complete
View this month »
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2025 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
live
,
zeppelin
Mags
ace
Fantastic stage shot!
November 22nd, 2025
