Purple Zeppelin by jeremyccc
Photo 1322

Purple Zeppelin

Old Rockers playing old rock music to an audience of (mainly) old rockers but great fun if you like Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent.
Mags ace
Fantastic stage shot!
November 22nd, 2025  
