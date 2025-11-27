Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1328
Bee
I was surprised to see a bee in our garden in late November!
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1328
photos
46
followers
25
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th November 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
november
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely capture of the bee, and the rose is still pretty even though past it's best.
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close