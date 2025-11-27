Previous
Bee by jeremyccc
Photo 1328

Bee

I was surprised to see a bee in our garden in late November!
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely capture of the bee, and the rose is still pretty even though past it's best.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact