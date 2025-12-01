Previous
Reflections in the river by jeremyccc
Photo 1332

Reflections in the river

Reflections in the river Medway in Tonbridge
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
Well-done, Jeremy! Stunning lights and reflections! Fav
December 1st, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful lights and reflections.
December 1st, 2025  
