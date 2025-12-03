Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1334
London Phoenix Orchestra
It was lovely to hear the London Phoenix Orchestra play Strauss in the beautiful St Andrew Holborn. It was also remarkable to be so close to the orchestra (I was in the front row).
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1334
photos
46
followers
25
following
365% complete
View this month »
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd December 2025 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
orchestra
,
phoenix
Heather
ace
That would have been amazing, Jeremy, and you got a super shot of both the orchestra and the awesome setting! Fav
December 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great pov
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close