London Phoenix Orchestra by jeremyccc
London Phoenix Orchestra

It was lovely to hear the London Phoenix Orchestra play Strauss in the beautiful St Andrew Holborn. It was also remarkable to be so close to the orchestra (I was in the front row).
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Heather ace
That would have been amazing, Jeremy, and you got a super shot of both the orchestra and the awesome setting! Fav
December 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov
December 3rd, 2025  
